Lazada Singapore CEO looks back on a decade of online shopping: ‘We need to be locally relevant’

Loh Wee Lee remembers a time when e-commerce was in its nascent stages. Back in the early 2000s, he was studying in Cornell University in upstate New York. “We couldn’t always find what we wanted. I did my fair share of shopping across Amazon, eBay and, in those times, Overstock.com, to find great deals as a student. I saw how convenient it was for a buyer to access sellers and inventory from all over the US,” he recalled.

Back in Southeast Asia, it was not until the 2010s that e-commerce began taking off. German tech incubator Rocket Internet had entered the region with several e-commerce ventures, Zalora, Foodpanda and Lazada in 2012. The latter is now owned by Chinese tech giant, Alibaba, and is present in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

Lazada has grown from a fledgling e-commerce platform to one of the leading players in Southeast Asia. Since its inception, it now has 150 million customers and 1 million active sellers on the platform across the region.

In Singapore, customers can buy just about anything from the site, from groceries to electronic products, household items and yes, bubble tea vouchers, too.

Loh joined Lazada Singapore four years ago after helming various senior management roles in Singapore-listed companies. He was also previously a consultant with McKinsey & Company. “I come from a corporate finance background, looking at growth, and e-commerce was definitely a fast-growing industry,” he said. “Being a Southeast Asian and born and bred Singaporean, I thought [joining Lazada] would be an interesting way for me to contribute to the regional and local ecosystem.”

Prior to Loh’s appointment as CEO of Lazada Singapore in December 2021, he was chief of staff and head of CEO Office at Lazada Group and Lazada Indonesia, where he was based for two years. Fun fact: Loh also speaks Bahasa Indonesia, which he picked up during his stint in the country.

Now back in his home country, the first Singaporean CEO of Lazada Singapore has a clear vision for the local arm of the e-commerce giant. “We need to be locally relevant,” he says. “From a consumer’s perspective, how best are we able to serve the local communities?”