‘An Asian brand for Asian families’: How Le Petit Society built a modern childrenswear label from Singapore

There’s a certain predictability when it comes to children’s apparel – pink for girls, often with princess or sparkly motifs; blue for boys, stamped with trucks and dinosaurs. But go through the racks at Le Petit Society and you will notice a different approach.

The Singaporean brand has built its identity around a distinctly modern take on childrenswear – the designs are playful without being loud; colourful yet never garish.

The founders are husband-and-wife duo Robyn Liang and Dylan Ong, who started the brand in 2012. The couple are former bankers who were based in Hong Kong – Liang was a fixed income trader, while Ong was a private equity investor. Their move into entrepreneurship was driven by a desire to build something more purposeful and entirely their own.

Children’s apparel, however, was not the original plan. When they first set out to create their own brand, the couple did not even have children of their own. “A common assumption is that we started Le Petit Society because we are now parents of three. But in fact, this is our first baby,” Liang said.

As they explored different ideas – from opening a fitness gym to a custom tailoring business and other ventures tied to their personal interests – they found themselves drawn, somewhat unexpectedly, to kidswear.