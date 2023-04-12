Luxury or laid-back? Life as a digital nomad in Bali

It's an enviable lifestyle that many stressed-out individuals are clamouring for. Sick of the daily commute, cramped home and lack of work-life balance? Frustrated with short vacations and predictable weekends?

How about working from your spacious villa that overlooks a breath-taking coastline and jaw-dropping sunsets? Or wander downstairs for a spot of yoga before settling in to your home office instead of rush hour traffic?

If your job allows ‒ and post-COVID, many more companies and roles now positively encourage working from home ‒ you could do worse than look at becoming a digital nomad.

While it's a term which has undoubtedly gained traction and popularity in recent years, being a digital nomad is not a new phenomenon. The precise origin of the phrase is debatable, but a 1997 book of the same name clearly spread it, as the book's publicity presciently explained: “Digital Nomad tells us how current and future technological possibilities, combined with our natural urge to travel, will once again allow mankind to live, work, and exist on the move.”