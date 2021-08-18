What has Emily in Paris star Lily Collins been up to lately?

Well, season two of the hit TV series is now on its way. Filming wrapped in late July, though Netflix has yet to confirm an air date.

But aside from meandering down the streets of Paris as Emily Cooper, what else has Collins been up to?

For one thing, the 32-year-old actress is now an ambassador of Cartier. The French jewellery brand has tapped Collins as the face of its Clash [Un]limited collection and the Double C de Cartier handbag.

Clash de Cartier was launched in 2019 as the jeweller’s edgy, youthful collection that challenged the norms of fine jewellery design. Necklaces, bracelets and rings feature unconventional elements such as studs, beads and clous carres.