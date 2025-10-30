Lim Keong Wee charts a new course beyond his grandfather’s Genting Group legacy

When Lim Keong Wee was studying for his GCE A-Level examinations at a boarding school in the United Kingdom, he began considering which courses to apply for at university. Engineering seemed the obvious choice, given his academic track in the Science stream. However, conversations with relatives who recognised his creative side, together with an internship at Singapore firm architects61 during his summer holiday, made him realise that being an engineer was not his “cup of tea”.

“Seeing how architects work to create a building from concept to construction really inspired me,” shared the co-founder of creative studio PAC and hospitality management company Cover Projects. Thanks to supportive teachers, he was able to take Art as an A-Level subject in his final year, which led to his acceptance into London’s prestigious Architectural Association (AA).

“That’s how my path towards architecture started,” said Lim. His architectural skills came in handy for his latest project – The Initial Sama. It is Cover Projects’ largest property and Singapore’s first wellness-centric serviced residence, located at 26 Evans Road.

The iconic red-brick building was built in 1958 as Eusoff College’s first hostel for female students. While its exterior was conserved, the interiors were reconfigured to create 92 units, co-working spaces, F&B outlets, and a comprehensive wellness destination – Sama Wellness.