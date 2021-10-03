How this restaurant in Ann Siang Road managed to survive the past decade

LOOK HOW THEY SHINE

With Siy at the kitchen’s helm, Lolla’s food has evolved into something decidedly more complex, with each dish involving more components than this casual spot has ever seen. Reviews of her debut menu glowed – grilled oysters draped in a velvety beurre blanc with king oyster mushrooms, wagyu tri tip with beef tongue jus and smoky Swiss chard… The praises for these and much more resonated across Singapore’s foodie community, placing Lolla firmly back on the radar of eaters who would otherwise train their interest on the newest and hottest restaurants.

This culinary elevation and the fact that accolades once reserved for formal restaurants are now meted out to bistros and hawkers alike begs the question of whether this stalwart eatery is reaching for a Michelin star.

“Personally, and I may not speak for everyone, we’ve been doing this for so long, we’ve stopped thinking about it,” said Lee. “Of course it would be nice and it helps with lots of things that are pragmatic. When you get a star, for example, recruiting becomes easier, getting press coverage is easier… These things in themselves do not make a restaurant work, but they certainly help if you have a product that’s good. On the other hand, because we haven’t had a star or been mentioned for so long, we’re kind of used to it also. We just carry on doing what we do and hope that [we earn the recognition]. Honestly, it’s just been nice to have survived this period.

“How do we want to evolve? Don’t close, lor,” he said with a laugh. “I think it’s nice to be able to keep the vision of what we do and just expand on that in an organic way.”

In other words, there isn’t a plan for stars or much change at Lolla, for that matter, though the partners are on the lookout for new opportunities. And indeed, there’s no reason to fix something that may be weathered but certainly not broken.

After all, a decade ago, paying good money to sit and eat by a no-frills zinc-topped bar counter seemed refreshingly radical. Now, even the best fine dining restaurants eschew their white tablecloths for caviar by the bar. Old, as often happens, is new once again. And classics like Lolla? They never go out of style.