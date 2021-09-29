A Day In The Life of… Korean chef Louis Han, founder of restaurant NAE:UM

I wanted to hire my juniors from Seoul, but due to the pandemic, and on top of getting the necessary work permit quotas, any overseas hire would have to be fully vaccinated. I would love to take on as many collaborations as possible too. But unfortunately we are a small team and if I were to attend an event, I can’t be present at the restaurant and that just won’t do.

In between I constantly research various ways to ferment and pickle ingredients based on the techniques that my grandmother taught me – I find them fascinating. You can find a variety of our very own fermentation jars on display in the main dining room.

2.30pm

Occasionally, I take a breather from the restaurant by going on a 15-minute walk around the vicinity. I walk from Telok Ayer to Chinatown or Tanjong Pagar and circle back. I gain inspiration for the next menu by walking around, jotting things down on my phone on the go, and chatting with my family in Korea over KakaoTalk (a Korean mobile messaging app).