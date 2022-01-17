A day in the life of … Singapore Watch Club founder Tom Chng

Singapore Watch Club (SWC) founder Tom Chng (@tom.chng) is one of the fortunate few who have turned their passions into professions. He started off his career investigating financial crimes, and now, the watch specialist is immersed in his hobby full-time, including building a friendly community of enthusiastic collectors on Instagram (@SingaporeWatchClub).

Chng started the account with a few horological-minded buddies in 2015, and has since amassed more than 37,000 followers.

It helps that fiancee, photographer Hosanna Swee (@hforhozzie), shares the same appreciation for time. Besides relaxing over an aromatic brew in their home located in the Bukit Timah area, the couple spends their free time shopping for timepieces and attending watch exhibitions and auctions.

Chng added: “We also share a common interest in photography, with Hosanna, of course, much deeper in this craft than me. We enjoy documenting our travels as much as working on meaningful social media campaigns together.”

Although he has a penchant for mechanical watches, any extraordinary timepiece still fascinates him, such as Louis Vuitton’s latest smart dazzler, the Tambour Horizon Light Up. Chng takes it out to play one weekend and discovers surprising aspects about the smartwatch.