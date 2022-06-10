Chanel handbags as future heirlooms? The Singaporean couple collecting these for their daughters

When entrepreneur Patrick Chan bought his wife Ng Shubing her first Chanel Classic Flap bag, she went back to the store a few days later to get it exchanged.

The medium sized bag, crafted of diamond-quilted caviar leather in black with silver hardware, was meant to be a gift to celebrate the end of her maternity leave following the birth of the couple’s third daughter, and her return to work.

“I wanted to go back to see if there were any other colours available,” Ng, an adjunct teacher, shared, adding that she prefers light, pastel colours over black. “He actually told the sales advisor that whenever he buys me a bag, I will surely want to change it,” she laughed.

However, the sales advisor managed to convince Ng to keep the bag – it’s a classic and difficult to get, she was told. Instead, she ended up buying another three more bags on the same day, sparking off the couple’s collecting journey.