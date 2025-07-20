‘We were gutsy, a little foolish’: Co-founder Lyn Lee on how Awfully Chocolate became a cult cake brand early in the game

Local F&B entrepreneurs would unanimously agree that two decades is a lifetime to remain in business. Soaring labour and ingredient costs aside, surely the eye-watering rents would be enough to drive an honest proprietor to rack and ruin — not to mention the occasional black swan event such as financial crises and a full-blown pandemic.

Despite rolling with those punches to establish Awfully Chocolate as an enduring, 27-year-old local brand, its co-founder Lyn Lee is adamant about not downplaying the towering odds stacked against her and her counterparts. She has even declined interviews on the hot-button issue of rising rents.

“I don't want to be used to say, ‘See, Awfully Chocolate can survive because they did this and that. You didn't pivot.’ I will not be drawn into that,” she said.

A tendency to couch her words in careful disclaimers hints at Lee’s former career in law. But on one point, she’s unequivocal: “In any one of those cases of a business shutting down reported in the news, it was 100 per cent because of the rent,” she added emphatically.