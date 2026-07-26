She sold her house to save Mag’s. Nearly 30 years on, the Singapore restaurant is still evolving

Mag’s executive chef and owner Magdalene Tang may come across as gruff at times, but her tough exterior belie a hospitable heart who loves making people feel at home.

Tang opened the restaurant as Mag’s Wine Bar Bistro on Circular Road in 1996. The 64-year-old former forex trader said: “I’ve always been intrigued by wines and collected them, so I opened the restaurant as a place for others to enjoy what I personally love.”

When the 1997 Asian financial crisis hit and her partners pulled out, Tang sold her house to take over the business. She later renamed it Mag’s Wine Kitchen to reflect its focus on food and wine.

She said wryly: “I could have gone back to being a forex trader or a private banker, but I’m not very good at sucking up to people. You can say I really, really love this business.”