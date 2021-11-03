Legendary shoe designer Manolo Blahnik's niece: 'My uncle is the most cultured man I have ever met'

She was particularly fascinated from an early age by the way her uncle’s creative mind reinterpreted everything that he saw into inspiration for new collections, new shapes, and new sculptures. “I was very much taken by that and realised how important it is to have curiosity – and my uncle is the most curious man, and as a result the most cultured man I have ever met,” she enthused, looking immaculately radiant and chic over a video call.

“My uncle has never had a creative block. He taps into his knowledge of everything that he has acquired as a result of his curiosity,” she said. “Because if you are not curious, how do you evolve? So absolutely this quality is at the very heart of our values.”