Meet Benjamin Boh, McDonald’s Singapore managing director and burger lover

Like many who grew up in Singapore, Benjamin Boh is a self-proclaimed McDonald’s fan. In fact, he recalls having his first Happy Meal with his parents at the age of five at the Plaza Singapura branch, then fondly referred to as Yaohan Orchard.

“I remember the experience of opening a box, because that was just unheard of at the time. Back then, food was just food, right?” the 40-year-old quipped.

A few decades later, another moment etched in his memory is taking his daughter to have her first Happy Meal. “It’s very rare that a brand can transcend generations,” said Boh.

Boh’s love for the brand has now come full circle now that he is the managing director of McDonald’s Singapore and its franchise holder, Hanbaobao Pte Ltd.

It is a role he has just ascended to at the start of the year, after previously helming other leadership positions within the company, including chief operating officer and more recently, general manager. Cumulatively, he has spent close to ten years with McDonald’s.

But it’s not just the Happy Meals that attracted him to the F&B giant. “McDonald’s is such a big people company. That’s how I decided to join this company. It has made me such a happy consumer and I wanted to find out how I can make not just more consumers happy, but employees as well,” he said.