Meet the former venture capitalist turned girl boss of her own non-alcoholic drink start-up

For years, my go-to drink at any bar was a stiff 7UP on the rocks with a twist of lemon. Now, even if my crochety demeanour suggests it, I am not a recovering alcoholic. I just happen to be among the numerous Asians — mostly women — who lack the enzyme to process alcohol. Even in that spectrum, some are more tolerant to it than others. Me? I sit on the allergic end of the scale. When I imbibe, my body skips the drunk part and goes straight to the upchuck. Feed me any white spirit and someone will have to peel me off the floor of wherever I happen to collapse without warning.

Even if alcohol is less dramatic on you, what does one drink when you’re not imbibing? Water? You can’t in good conscience order that at a bar. Coke? If you’re middle-aged and sipping past 10pm, say goodbye to your night’s sleep. Mocktail? Depending on what kind of establishment you're in, you might be served a too-sweet fruit punch in a martini glass, hold the paper umbrella.

Such was the conundrum for young finance professional Lorin Winata several years ago. When she was not hustling throughout her frenetic workday, she was out eating and drinking in the name of work. “I wasn’t sleeping enough, so I wanted to be healthier, and alcohol wasn’t serving or helping my lifestyle at that time. I stopped drinking alcohol and since I’m quite health conscious, I didn’t want to drink any sugar or artificial colouring or flavouring. Which meant the drink options came down to soda water with lime or lemon,” she said. Then in her early 20s, Winata was far too young to be limited to that sort of characterless potable.