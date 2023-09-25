Meet the medical engineer that revolutionised the way wines are served and sold with a chemotherapy needle

Necessity is the mother of invention. Frustrated at the need to finish a bottle of wine once it was opened, Greg Lambrecht started to dream of ways he could enjoy several glasses and keep the rest for another time a few weeks or months down the road.

“When my wife became pregnant and stopped drinking, I had a crisis on my hands,” chuckled the wine lover, whose passion was ignited in college by a sip of Peju Winery’s first vintage, a 1985 Cabernet Sauvignon, in Napa Valley.

After graduating from Massachusetts Institute of Technology with a degree in nuclear engineering, Lambrecht spent most of his career in medical technologies. One of his patented inventions was a chemotherapy delivery system where a micro-needle was used to access an implant underneath a patient’s skin.

He said: “I remember sitting in my kitchen with a bottle of wine and a needle from my chemotherapy system, thinking there has got to be a way I can use this to get the wine out of the bottle and not worry about the remaining wine going bad.”