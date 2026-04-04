Inside Yum Cha’s reinvention: How Melody Tan modernised the family dim sum business

When Melody Tan first joined Yum Cha at 23, with just 18 months of work experience under her belt, she was always the youngest and least experienced person in the room. It wouldn’t have been a problem except that she was also the boss’s daughter, which automatically granted her a “senior” position. “A lot of our staff were very traditional, especially the chefs. Order and hierarchy are a big thing for them, and they were not quite sure how to deal with me,” recalled Tan, now 39.

Her father, Jack Tan, opened Yum Cha in 2000 with his brothers. An experienced businessman, the senior Tan had one crucial piece of advice for his daughter: “He told me, ‘Be humble and respect every single person in the restaurant because there is something to learn from everyone, even the cleaner or the dishwasher. You have to treat them well and understand their role’,” she said. “So that’s the mentality and attitude I went in with, and I’m very fortunate that everyone was willing to teach me and help me improve when I made mistakes.”

Seventeen years later, Tan is the restaurant’s executive director and has helped steer it into a new generation, making difficult changes as it evolves with the times.