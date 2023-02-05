Meet one of the first chefs to earn a Michelin star in Malaysia

After years of furious speculation, the Michelin Guide finally arrived in Malaysia in 2022. On Dec 13, four restaurants, two from Penang and Kuala Lumpur, respectively, received one Michelin star apiece. One of two from Penang was Au Jardin, a fine dining establishment in Hin Bus Depot.

Au Jardin, which opened its doors in 2019, was one of the first fine dining outlets in a state more acclaimed for its street food, and through the charisma of its chef patron, Kim Hock Su and his captivating food has shaped and elevated the fine dining scene here.

A Penangite born and bred and the youngest of four siblings, Su grew up being comfortable in the kitchen, having been introduced to light kitchen chores at a very young age. However, instead of pursuing culinary qualifications, Su started his career working in hotels and the front office department after graduating in hospitality management from Manchester Metropolitan University. After half a year, he realised that such positions could be easily replaceable, so he looked for a job within the same industry. A role in the kitchen was ideal as it had more technical and physical involvement while requiring more time to master.

Su then spent time honing his craft at some of United Kingdom’s finest gastropubs, running a successful French bistrot in Penang before opening a restaurant in Taiwan. There he found recognition as San Pellegrino’s Best Young Chef Semi-Finalist in 2016 and was one of three chefs representing Taiwan competing for the World Best Young Chef award in the same year.

Despite these accolades, Su returned to Penang with his Malaysian team. “After we completed our contract with the company, we decided not to continue in Taipei even though we had some excellent offers. Deep down, we wanted to return to Penang, where we grew up. We really wanted to do our part for this island, to contribute to the culinary scene in Penang,” recalled Su.

“The Hin Bus Depot landlord was our regular customer in our bistro before we left Penang for Taipei, and we kept in touch whenever we met him during our breaks from Taipei. So naturally, we looked for him when we decided to base ourselves in Penang. Initially, he introduced us to a couple of heritage houses and a bungalow, but nothing excited us as much as the zinc-clad warehouse in which we are currently located.”