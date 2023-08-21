Meet the 75-year-old chef from Barcelona who gladly shares family recipes from his Michelin-starred restaurant

Rare is a meal so beautiful that it leaves one speechless. A dinner at Spanish Restaurant Gaig is one of them.

Carles Gaig, the fourth-generation owner of Barcelona’s one Michelin-starred Restaurant Gaig, was in town recently to present a collaboration menu with his protege Marti Carlos Martinez, who has helmed the restaurant’s Singapore outpost at Stanley Street since it opened in 2017.

At the one-night only media preview, the mutual respect between master and disciple was apparent. The six courses were stunning from the first to the last with balanced flavours, innovative touches and elegant plating.

Notably, it was the melo amb pernil that led our table into a few minutes of contemplative silence. The summer soup was made with Spanish Piel de Sapo melon, which literally went from plane to plate that day. The melon was blended with cava and a smattering of ginger, then topped with jamon iberico ice cream. The dish was a palate opener, refreshing soup and savoury dessert all rolled into one.