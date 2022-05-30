Meet Michelle Yong, Woh Hup’s fourth-gen scion giving boutique condos and lifestyle spaces a human touch

When Michelle Yong was growing up, she saw how her father was often hands-on in the family’s construction business, Woh Hup Holdings.

The great-granddaughter of Woh Hup’s founder now applies the same keen eye to her role as CEO of Aurum Land, the boutique property development arm of the 95-year-old construction conglomerate, which is behind iconic works such as Gardens by the Bay and the Rain Vortex waterfall in Jewel Changi Airport.

Yong often goes through the units of Aurum’s projects to see the best use of every nook and corner. She has also been known to pull her weight during crunch time by cleaning toilets as the team rushes to get showflats ready.

“I personally look at every unit to make sure things like the wardrobes and shower cubicles are big enough and whether the kitchen counter has enough drawers. It can be frustrating for my architects, interior designers and project managers. They’d ask why am I always changing things and I’d say, ‘I’m not changing, I’m improving',” said Yong assertively.