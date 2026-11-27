Does a middle-aged man really need a leather jacket?
It's the ultimate symbol of youthful rebellion. But for men of a certain age, wearing one without looking like they're having a midlife crisis is easier said than done.
I sympathise. We all reach that stage in life when we realise we are not going to become the billionaire founder of a multitrillion-dollar company and that we must find another way to attract Chinese spies or junior employees. And when that day comes, you can be forgiven for reaching for the leather jacket.
Yes, you can also go for one of those haircuts that brushes your receding fringe forward, and by all means go for a ludicrously inappropriate sports car. But for many, this is the quick fix for a man trying to persuade a younger woman that he is her unicorn.
A few hundred dollars for a Schott NYC biker jacket and it’s ding dong, ladies, apparently.
Mind you, I’m not entirely convinced by this argument. If that’s what you are trying to attract, a well-worn portfolio generally looks a lot better.
The issue has been brought to mind, of course, by the focus on Jensen Huang’s seemingly ubiquitous black leather jacket, as if the billionaire’s topwear was the root cause of his attraction. Others have seen it as another tech-bro affectation, worn by those desperate to prove they retain their independent, maverick streak.
My wife, it should be said, is sceptical, though in my case this may be less about her fears of my suddenly proving irresistible to honeytraps than about her having to stand next to someone who looks like Fonzie’s fat uncle.
But that’s just me. There will be others among you who feel more confident about rocking the ageing biker look, who feel ready to free the younger rebellious person they have convinced themselves they once were and who believe that the middle-aged Marlon Brando look is just what is needed.
But assuming you are not a billionaire or newly separated, what might draw you to a leather jacket? What if you are not specifically looking to score, just wishing to remind people that, hey, you could if you wanted to. And how do you ensure you have nailed the young-at-heart, still-got-those-rough-edges look, as opposed to the tragic, middle-aged, divorcé mien.
You are, after all, looking to suggest that there is more to you than your surface existence. The hint that the flame of a wild one is still flickering and that while your calling card says regional director, your wardrobe says, “I rode with Hopper”. Your jacket needs to suggest the hint of a Harley, not the look of a Lime bike.
It is possible that you have no ulterior motive beyond wishing to unleash the inner you. Maybe this is out-of-office apparel or maybe this is your way of saying you are now so senior you can wear it to work. A question you need to ask yourself is, where was the inner you until now? Did the inner you really look like he had stepped out of a West Side Story knife fight, or was he previously happy in polo shirts, button-downs and gilets? Not so much Easy Rider; more relaxed fit.
The point is that if you are going to carry this off without being a billionaire, you need to look like someone who always wore one and is just continuing to do so. So it probably needs to be a bit scuffed up. Nothing says midlife crisis more than a respectable management consultant suddenly appearing in a shiny leather jacket. In fact, I think it is called the midlife crisis collection.
Your best hope for looking cool in a leather jacket is looking cool without one. Your general vibe needs to be more wild blue yonder than wild Blue Harbour.
Finally, if you have decided that the MG Sprite is no longer enough to project the younger you, make sure to pick the right jacket.
There are some splendid styles, from the “Recovering lost youth” collection to the “I’m worth a packet” jacket. And beware the false economies, like the “Vice-president’s awayday”, the “Couldn’t afford a Ferrari” and the “Someone told me this was cool”. Oh, and don’t think you can get away with faux leather. You’re a wild one, not a vegan. And don’t go for a bomber jacket unless you ride a large bike, flew a Spitfire or have the body of Tom Brady. Trust me, it won’t work.
If after all this you are still not sure, then it’s probably best to swerve this one. Get a well-fitting suit, a range of sharp and understated waistcoats or something from the “I no longer care how I look” range.
Buying a leather jacket is a bit like growing a beard. If you left it this long to find out if it works on you, it’s probably best to keep waiting.
By Robert Shrimsley © The Financial Times.
This article originally appeared in The Financial Times.