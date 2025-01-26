Meet the creative madman behind Ming, Malaysia’s first high-end watch brand

The recent Golden Globes remind us that it’s not just the suspense of the winning announcements or the barely contained star power radiating from the Beverly Hills Hotel that makes awards shows so entertaining — it’s also the genuine surprise of nominees who never expected to win that truly warms the heart. (If you haven’t seen Tadanobu Asano’s acceptance speech, do yourself a favour and open a new tab.)

There’s something uniquely satisfying about celebrating the triumphs of underdogs, and the world of horology is no exception. Last year’s GPHG, often referred to as the “Oscars of watchmaking", saw an extraordinary number of victories by independent brands. Of the 20 categories, over half were claimed by independents — an unprecedented ratio. But perhaps no one was more stunned than Ming Thein, whose eponymous brand took home the Sports Watch Prize for the Ming 37.09 Bluefin diving watch.

“I was in Geneva for just 18 hours because I had meetings all week. I landed at 3pm, had five double espressos, went to the ceremony, and left the next morning at 10am. Oh my god, it was so surreal, I honestly did not expect to win anything,” he recalled. While the Sports Watch Prize category is new, similar brackets in the past decade have been won almost exclusively by Tudor. “I thought something weird was going on here, because we definitely feel like outsiders in the industry. So to be recognised is very strange.”