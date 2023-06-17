Her struggles with dyslexia inspired this social entrepreneur to start an inclusive learning centre for kids

STRUGGLES WITH DYSLEXIA

While there are different types of dyslexia, Lim finds that in her particular experience, she often struggles to find the right words to express herself. “My mind runs very quickly, but what comes out of my mouth or in writing is always very different,” she shared.

Lim has to make an intentional effort to keep her handwriting neat, simply because her hands cannot keep up with the pace of her thoughts. “There are many times, after writing an essay, I actually had to read through it multiple times to make sure that I’m not missing certain words,” she added.

While she struggled to keep up in school, her father had always been encouraging. She shared: “My father would always say, it’s okay if people only have to try once, and you need to try five times. You still get to the same endpoint.”

It was a Sunday school teacher that eventually taught Lim how to read. Along the way, she also figured out her own learning method that helped her cope better in school. “I realised that I acquire information better by dissecting large pieces of information and learning how to 'uncode' them. So I created my own strategy to compute, dissect and sequence information, so that I would be able to easily acquire knowledge,” she explained.

That strategy worked, so much so that Lim's PSLE score was good enough to earn her a place in Raffles Girls’ School. Besides difficulties in learning, dyslexia also affected her self-esteem. “There were many times that I felt like I was left behind; I felt like I didn’t belong. The imposter syndrome was very real.”

Basic socialising has always been a struggle for Lim. “I tend to always look away when I’m speaking to someone. Even as a child, I would say hello and look away, and people would think that I’m rude. But that’s not the case. I really want to give the person my fullest attention, but it’s very intimidating and daunting to be staring into a person’s eyes.”

Despite her struggles, Lim believes that there’s a silver lining to being dyslexic. “Dyslexia gifted me with resilience and grit,” she quipped. “So is it really a learning difficulty? Or is it a gift?”