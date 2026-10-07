Fico and Somma chef Mirko Febbrile keeps saying he needs a break. Instead, he keeps building

Mirko Febbrile has been talking about taking a break for some time. I know because I have known the Italian chef closely for years, and he has been saying so since he opened Somma, his fine-dining restaurant, two years ago. Yet, if his restaurants and projects are anything to go by, the 35-year-old is busier than ever.

First, there’s Fico, his casual Pugliese restaurant in East Coast Park, which earned a Michelin Bib Gourmand in its first year and recently spawned a second outlet at Tanjong Beach Club. There’s also Somma at New Bahru, which earned a place on 50 Best Discovery in July, Bar Somma upstairs, and now, Verso, the creative studio he launched in August to create food-led experiences for luxury clients.

“I guess I’m not just one thing, you know?” he said in his unique Singa-talian accent, shaped by learning to speak English in a Singaporean kitchen and honed over 10 years of living and working here. “I like design, I like art. I like to travel. I like to explore. I’m a very curious person.”