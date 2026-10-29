Why do we find it so entertaining when models fall on the runway?

A designer’s creative vision usually trumps safety concerns, but there is nothing like seeing a model struggling to stay upright in woefully impractical footwear to shatter the fashion fantasy — especially as fashion week hinges on the models, whose job is much more demanding than it is often given credit for.

Models can set the tone for a show and shift the way the audience perceives the clothing — which is why the choice of footwear is so fundamental (Prada’s infamous spring/summer 2009 show in Milan, in which models wore a particularly lethal combo of silky pop sock and vertiginous heel, was such a hazardous affair that multiple models slipped and the brand was forced to reduce the heel height for commercial production).

“If a model is visibly struggling or actually falls, to me that’s a pretty clear indication that the shoe is unsafe and probably should never have seen the light of day,” says fashion influencer, writer and podcaster Brenda Weischer, aka @brendahashtag. “I do think it’s worth calling these moments out, just without showing or identifying the model,” she adds. “I think posting a model in distress is absolutely rude.”

I wasn’t the only one to feel deep sympathy for the model in the video (which has since racked up more than 500,000 views) — many of the comments were, in fact, supportive of the girl. “And not a single person got up to help,” wrote hairstylist Sam McKnight. “Shame on you.”

But scrolling through, the tone of some only affirmed what I felt about it: that for many, there is a deep-seated pleasure in seeing models “fail”, a certain glee in watching them brought down to the level of mere mortals. “How not to model,” one user wrote. “She should never walk another show!!” commented another.

This isn’t an isolated video, either — the catwalk tumble is a well-worn trope in fashion history. YouTube is littered with compilations of models tripping, slipping and falling on the catwalk. And for some, the way in which a model styles out a fall is treated as a test of her professionalism and likeability: Naomi Campbell’s graceful fall on the runway of Vivienne Westwood in Paris in 1993, while wearing the designer’s aptly named Super Elevated Ghillie platforms, is the stuff of fashion legend (the shoes, along with a record of Campbell’s fall, are enshrined in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum).