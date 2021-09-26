What are wine drinkers in Singapore like? A leading wine distributor shares

Singapore-based wine distributor Monopole manages over 100 brands; a who’s who list of some of the top wine producers from all over the world, such as Yalumba from Australia, Super Tuscan powerhouse Antinori from Italy, Felton Road from New Zealand, and Champagne Pol Roger.

Monopole also has more than 500 trade customers – a mix of hotels, restaurants, and cafes – an impressive client base, considering the crowded and fragmented wine distribution market here.



Michael Chong, 48, Monopole’s founder and managing director, started the company in 2010 with just six brands; an Aussie core that included wineries like Jim Barry, Yalumba, and Shaw & Smith.

“It was surprising for those brands to take a chance with us, since our company had no history then. All I had was a PowerPoint presentation. They took a huge risk by gambling on us,” recalled Chong, a Malaysian who is married to a Singaporean and has two kids.