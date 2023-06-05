Here's why Melbourne, Australia is one of the most liveable cities in the world

Nothing feels more like a brutal emotional take-down than being informed by some complete stranger that ‒ despite your parents’ best efforts and your expensive education ‒ you’re basically living in a Third World dump with poor infrastructure, unstable government, lousy education system, and terrible coffee.

What I’ve noticed, though, is that most of these articles usually nominate somewhere really cold and with unbelievably high tax rates. Last year, for example, Monocle magazine crowned Copenhagen as its top choice. Now, not to be a party-pooper, but according to www.weather-and-climate.com, Copenhagen has just over two months of sunshine a year, which means it’s dark or darkish the rest of the year. It’s also got a maximum tax rate of 56 per cent and www.expatistan.com says the city is more expensive than 91 per cent of other cities in Western Europe.

So, in my books, that’s a firm ‘No’ to my ever moving to Copenhagen. And despite the sachertorte and Sound of Music scenery, it’s also a ‘No’ to Vienna which was nominated by CNN and The Economist last year. If nothing else, learning German at this stage of my life would be impossible.