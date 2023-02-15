She's the Malaysian scion behind Dotty’s cafe in KL and the Pop Neutral bodycare brand

In Malaysia’s business world, the Naza Group has distinguished itself as an esteemed family-owned Bumiputera business establishment.

The group had humble beginnings as a motor trading company by the late SM Nasimuddin SM Amin in 1975. He later expanded the companies in the group to include automotive franchises, property development, engineering and construction, telecommunications, convention and exhibition, food and beverage and strategic investment.

Today, the Naza Group continues to be run by the late founder’s children, with his youngest child, Nadia Nasimuddin, heading the group’s F&B Division.

Nadia graduated from Nottingham University and started working in her family business right after completing her degree in 2008 at 22.

The role was an easy fit for the vivacious Nadia. “I’ve always enjoyed hospitality and wanted to pursue a career in the industry. F&B came naturally to mind since I enjoy travelling and food,” she laughed. “Now, having done it for almost 16 years, I still enjoy many things. From connecting with people, delivering good products, doing R&D, to brand expansion.”