A new brigade: 5 young chefs to watch in Singapore

Remember when the likes of Julien Royer, Sun Kim and Rishi Naleendra were promising newcomers to Singapore’s dining scene? In the early aughts, they were a new guard descended from big names such as Tetsuya Wakuda, Michel Bras and the late Santi Santamaria. These days, Royer, Kim, Naleendra and their peers are the big names, which only means a new generation is building their own gastronomic movement in Singapore.

Today’s cadre of promising young chefs are delivering joy, flavour and unprecedented dining experiences on their own terms. Their food is deeply personal, culturally grounded, and respectful of the environment that they draw from. The following are names to keep a close eye on as they blaze a new path for avid diners to discover.