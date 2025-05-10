How Ken Koh revived his ailing family business in Singapore to produce the ‘Rolls-Royce’ of soya sauce

Entrepreneurs have been known to trumpet bold claims, and third-generation soya sauce maker Ken Koh of Nanyang Sauce is no exception. He professes to sit on the “vat of youth,” frothing gently with soya beans that are fermented the traditional way, laced with koji mould. The latter, he posited, contains properties that may reverse ageing and — if you'll suspend your disbelief — possibly kill cancer cells.

Never mind that such assertions may bear whiffs of snake oil sales spiel; Koh has skin in the game. He’s stumped up resources to launch a fermented skincare line, as well as a new age pharmaceutical firm that inked a research collaboration agreement with National Cancer Centre Singapore to explore the cancer therapeutic potential of mycobiota fermentation.

While the 41-year-old demurs on the scientific details, he says ongoing research is promising, prompting a recent trip to Dubai to bankroll his venture. Admittedly, it may seem out of left field.

“Never in a gazillion years would I have imagined that I’d move in this direction,” he mused. “I wanted to tell the world about Nanyang Sauce and sell as much sauce as I could, to turn our family business around and keep it going for the next generation,” said the entrepreneur, who began to delve into the beauty and wellness space after being approached by an A*STAR researcher requesting to study the properties of his soya beans.