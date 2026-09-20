Natureland founder Fion Wu on why robot massages could be the chain’s next big move

The robots, she said, can offer something human therapists cannot always guarantee: consistency. “Everybody has their own style,” she said of human therapists. “But robots can bring the benefit of consistency of pressure.”

She described a system that can scan a customer’s back and identify treatment points, with pressure adjusted according to individual preferences. Want it lighter? Fine. Want it hard enough to feel like you’ve been tenderised for dinner? Also, presumably, fine.

There could also be treatments combining machine and human therapy. “For example, when the robot is doing a slimming treatment, maybe the human therapist can simultaneously do a head massage,” she explained.

Natureland Plus will also offer shorter treatments of between 15 and 30 minutes, aimed particularly at time-poor working professionals, as well as potentially more affordable options.

Wu said a traditional one-hour full-body massage currently costs around S$75 (US$59). A robot-only treatment could cost around S$50 to S$55, although details are still being finalised.

The broader idea is to make regular treatments more accessible. “At the moment, our price is still kind of premium,” she said. “It’s not really expensive, but customers cannot afford to come every week or daily.”

With the new concept, she hopes they can. “Maybe once or twice a week.”

Her customers, too, have changed. “Last time, [it was] always middle-aged people – those in their 40s, 50s and 60s,” she said. “Now we also see customers in their 20s.”

And they’re not just getting younger – they’re also more receptive to self-care routines. Recovery, after all, has become a wellness category of its own. Just look at the popularity of ice baths and cold plunges.

“Nowadays, this is part of people’s routine,” she said. “Like exercise and eating well.”

Customers are also asking more questions – about techniques, benefits and the therapists themselves.