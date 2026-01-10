Beyond the suit: How Benjamin Barker founder Nelson Yap is building a lifestyle brand

For Yap, Benjamin Barker Recreational Club is less about diversification and more about translating his own personal passions into a physical space – extending the Benjamin Barker brand beyond apparel and into everyday life.

“We’re just trying to make the Singapore scene a bit more exciting. Retail doesn’t just have to be a place where you buy clothes. It can be a place where you feel inspired; it should make you feel alive,” he believes.

BUSINESS AND ENDURANCE

While Yap’s various ventures reflect ambition, as with any business, not every move was successful. When asked about one of the company’s biggest missteps, Yap highlighted its foray into the Web3 space through BBRC Studios. “It was more of a learning lesson,” he mused. “At the time, Web3 was very exciting and new, with so many possibilities from a branding perspective. It taught us a lot about viral marketing, but with a lack of proper governance on the platform, the foundations were uncertain. There were people there for the wrong reasons and short-term gains.”

As an entrepreneur, Yap describes himself as “restless”, something he chalks up to being the middle child. “I never really believed in middle child syndrome until I looked at my daughter,” said the father of three girls. “I do see some similarities in our personalities – the restlessness, the mental resilience and the independence. I was also a school swimmer, so I was just naturally always competitive.”

These days, however, his focus has shifted to running. It began a year ago, when a friend invited him to complete a 42km half marathon in Taiwan to celebrate turning 42. He had never considered himself a runner, finding it too monotonous, but decided to take up the challenge anyway.