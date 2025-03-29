Neuron Mobility’s founder Zachary Wang wants to bring e-scooter sharing back to Singapore

Electric scooters (or e-scooters) have gotten a bad rap, but it didn’t exactly whistle from the ground. You’ll only need to wade through reports of off-the-rails e-scooter riders gunning down pavements, ramming into unsuspecting pedestrians, to appreciate Singapore’s stringent regulations governing the use of such Personal Mobility Devices (PMD).

Those restrictions also explain why Singapore-headquartered e-scooter sharing start-up Neuron Mobility doesn’t operate in the Lion City, despite its growing global footprint. Since its inception in 2016 — when it launched the world’s first docked e-scooter sharing system in Singapore — the firm has jettisoned its Southeast Asia expansion plans, due to similar regulatory hurdles.

Its 39-year-old co-founder, Zachary Wang, takes these setbacks on the chin. “I have children and understand the anxiety that a fast-moving vehicle on a pavement can create,” shared the father-of-two. “But Singapore is trending towards a positive direction, through measures such as building more bike lanes. In time to come, you’ll see that our innovations are going to work out here.”

Such feats of technology — which include front-facing AI-powered cameras to detect riding on footpaths; sensors that help mitigate unsafe riding practices in real-time; as well as a button that activates emergency services in the event of an accident — are Wang and his co-founder Harry Yu’s answer to safety concerns surrounding e-scooter riding. The company develops and builds its own e-scooters, thus allowing for agile iteration according to different city regulations. For instance, the devices can be programmed to function only on designated paths.