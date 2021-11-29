Bynd Artisan’s Winnie Chan on wanting to become her dad’s secretary at age 10

Another quality that she admires is his collaborative spirit. “My father believes in aiming for a win-win outcome, and always leaving something on the table for the other party. So for example, with suppliers, he does not believe in squeezing them dry, squeezing every cent out of them. He wants to grow. And he wants all his suppliers to grow together with us. I think such a collaborative spirit lives on in the collaborations that we do in Bynd Artisan today.”

Does working alongside her husband pose any challenges? “Actually I really like working next to my husband,” comes the reply. “I don’t see any cons. I see all the pros. Like today he drove me to the [recording] studio! I like that James and I are very, very different characters. He’s very jovial, very charismatic. He’s a natural leader, and some say ‘aunty killer’! Whereas I’m very quiet and reserved, but I’m observant and detail-oriented. So I think together, we make a power couple. And we can add different aspects of our strengths to the business, which is very important.”