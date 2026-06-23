Nike CEO Elliott Hill on the race to revive the world’s biggest sportswear brand: ‘We’re here to win’

Hill’s appointment gave staff morale and — for a while — Nike’s share price a boost. The affable Texan, who began at the sportswear group as an intern in the 1980s, shifted the company back towards athletic performance and product innovation, and sought to rebuild relationships with retailers. His overhaul reorganised the business around individual sports, rather than the previous structure of men’s, women’s and children’s products.

But while the changes are bearing fruit, Hill admits the scale of Nike’s problems, exacerbated by the hit to customer spending power from US tariffs and higher oil prices, means the restructuring is taking longer than he hoped.

“What I didn’t realise until I got in is the amount of work that needed to be done and the amount of time [it would take] to get us to where we are and, more importantly, where we want to go,” he tells the FT in an interview. “I wanted us to be a little further along.” Nike’s revenues fell 3 per cent in the third quarter, excluding currency impacts.

Hill is undeterred. “There’s a sequence in this and the financials are going to follow,” he adds. “The medicine’s working. The diagnosis hasn’t changed. The prescription hasn’t changed [but] I might have to take the dosage up a little bit.”

The Oregon-based company has cut more than 2,000 jobs this year as Hill sought to make cost savings, particularly in areas where Nike expanded during its direct-to-consumer push. Some of the past investments in logistics, for example, were no longer needed.

“We can and will continue to look at our operating overhead and our structure for opportunities to be more efficient,” he says, adding that shareholders would be updated on progress at the November investor day.

There are some signs of improvement. An initial push to fix Nike’s business in North America, its biggest market, and in running, where the company has its roots, has brought both divisions back to revenue growth.

Football is next in line. On the day of our interview, Hill wears a pair of football boots, but with the studs sunk into a thick, flat translucent sole, a sign of the sport and culture “mash-up” he wants to encourage.

The World Cup taking place in the US, Mexico and Canada is an opportunity to show the effects of his strategy, dubbed “Win Now”, Hill says. Nike’s “Rip the Script” ad campaign featuring star footballers and celebrities has received more than 1bn views across all platforms, while the company’s boots are outscoring those made by rival Adidas by a ratio of more than 2:1.

“From an industry and a Wall Street perspective, the message is that Nike’s back. Nike’s back to leading — leading through product and innovation,” says Hill. “We’re here to win.”