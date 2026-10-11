Odette’s longtime wine director Vincent Tan is leaving after 10 years to join Park90

What stings, he said, isn’t the handover itself. “Ten years is a long time to put a system in place, and to believe in that system, knowing I could disappear tomorrow and things wouldn’t change.”

The harder part has been telling regular clients and suppliers who assumed he would be there indefinitely that he is moving on. “Every conversation got a little more personal,” he said.

While his succession at Odette remains unresolved, Tan said the process is being handled with restraint. He has given Royer a shortlist but deliberately stayed out of the final decision. “I didn’t want to overly influence it,” he said. “I want to have a clean break, without people saying, this is what Vincent did, or this is what Vincent would have done.”

Tan isn’t in a hurry to put his own stamp on Park90’s programme before he has properly started, either. He has seen what the team has shared with him, but wants to taste through the list and experience the space himself before committing to specifics.

Some of the most eye-catching details already announced predate him, including a Screaming Eagle-by-the-glass offering and an upcoming Members’ Night lineup featuring wine figures such as William Kelley, Sylvain Cathiard and Kei Shiogai. “I won’t claim to say I’ve had much involvement in this,” he said of the lineup, “but I do agree with it.”

His belief that rare wines are meant to be tasted rather than kept as trophies is not merely theoretical. Park90 founder Soo Hoo Khoon Peng made headlines earlier this year after uncorking an 1899 Romanee-Conti at a private tasting in Burgundy. The 127-year-old bottle even predates the oldest wine in the domaine’s own stock, which dates to 1911.

If a bottle can be the reason someone falls in love with wine for life, as Tan said happened to him, that is reason enough to pour it.

It’s the same posture he takes toward his own title. Tan arrives to find a leadership structure already in place, with joint head sommeliers Terry Lim, who has been with Park90 since 2019, and Zhen Jie New in Singapore, and Justin Ho as regional head sommelier. The structure comes ahead of planned launches in Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, part of a renewed ambition to grow Park90 into a wine hospitality platform across Southeast Asia. Tan’s own title suggests his remit will extend across that same footprint, though, true to form, he isn’t ready to define exactly how yet.

Tan’s group wine director title suggests his remit will extend across that same footprint, although, true to form, he is not ready to define exactly how.

NOT JUST FOR WINE PEOPLE