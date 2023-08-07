CEO of the world’s oldest kitchen brand Poggenpohl on how to create the ultimate luxury kitchen

Connected cabinets and ergonomic layouts are ubiquitous in homes today, but many do not know the role Poggenpohl had in it – the oldest luxury kitchen furniture brand in the world was the creator of the modern system kitchen. In another example of the German company’s pioneering spirit, it refined a 10-process sand-varnishing technique in 1930 to create smooth, glossy cabinetry surfaces as the alternative to timber.

Friedemir Poggenpohl founded the company in 1892 as a family business. Over the past 130 years, it has grown from a small carpentry business into an internationally recognised luxury kitchen brand. With the social aspect of the kitchen enhanced today, Poggenpohl has an important role to play in fulfilling the homeowner’s lifestyle and functional needs. This was especially evident during the COVID-19 pandemic when most were confined to their homes, and the kitchen counter became the backdrop to home-chef inspirations, work-from-home situations and meals shared with family through the screen.

“The pandemic was an accelerator of many trends, good and bad. I think it was a tremendous win for the kitchen as during extended confinement, it magnified the gravity of what it means in our daily routines – health, contentment, creativity, passion, love, interactions and connection. The kitchen reclaimed much significance in enriching life. Who did not make an important decision or connect deeply to family, friends and self during those 36 months in a kitchen?” contemplated Dirk Lange.