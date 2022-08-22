Meet Omar Khan, the Singaporean designing rugs for Christian Louboutin, Nobu Hotel

The term citizen of the world is often used carelessly, but Omar Khan is the very definition of it. He is of Pakistani, German, Dutch, Chinese and Egyptian descent, was born in Singapore, grew up in Malaysia, educated in America and worked in Hong Kong, Indonesia and Kuala Lumpur.

Khan’s talents are as diverse as his background; a graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York, Khan was head of the visual merchandising department of Hong Kong-based Pedder Group and went on to establish his own interior-design firm and carve a niche for himself in the bespoke rug space with Omar Khan Rugs, which was established in 2014.

Since then, his extravagantly detailed rugs have graced floors far and wide, from the St Regis resort in the Maldives to Christian Louboutin boutiques in Beijing and Singapore, just to name a few. In addition, he launched a collection for Moie, a high-end multi-label store in Jakarta, in December last year called Allora – The Space Between, which features new and beloved pieces such as a '70s mod take on chinois called the Yasmin Rug and a stunning new design inspired by water lilies called Neve.