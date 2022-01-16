How the boss of Singapore’s Pan Pacific hotels is gearing up for a post-pandemic future

Like many Singaporeans, Choe Peng Sum, the chief executive officer of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has spent his leisure time over the past two years exploring different parts of the little red dot.

Choe, who used to travel up to 60 per cent of his time in the days before COVID-19, has not left Singapore soil since a business trip to Melbourne in March 2020, he told CNA Luxury. In place of whirlwind overseas trips are in-depth explorations of local neighbourhoods, where he takes time to truly immerse himself in the surroundings – and notice things he had previously been too busy to appreciate.

“During a staycation, as I was walking towards Marina Bay Sands, I began admiring the Helix Bridge. My wife told me it has been around for ages but it was new to me as it was the first time I walked through it,” he said with a laugh.

“Similarly, more people are discovering the joys of living local and at the same time are becoming more conscious of the environment. For instance, more people are spending time at the parks, which I must say Singapore has done very well with,” he added.