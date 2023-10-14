Meet the woman behind many of COMO Group's eclectic spaces, including the new COMO Orchard

During Paola Navone's first meeting with the project manager for COMO Point Yamu in Thailand, she was aghast when he readily suggested for her to imitate the works of famous European designers. “There was no sophistication. He said that as the import tax in Thailand was very high, he could copy anything we wanted very well, and showed me a copy of a product by Philippe Starck. I said ‘listen, this country is so rich [with craft]. How can you start a project thinking you are going to copy something that is from somewhere else?’”

Eventually, the project manager was replaced, but this incident exemplifies the honest approach of the Italian architect and designer, and founder of her Milan-based company Paola Navone OTTO Studio.

Born in 1950, Navone has created many authentic spaces, as well as furniture and products for brands such as Driade, Alessi, Cappellini, Baxter and Gervasoni. From the 1970s to the 1980s, she was part of Studio Alchimia that included Alessandro Mendini, Ettore Sottsass Jr and Andrea Branzi. The famous, post-radical, avant-garde group rejected the dominating rational sentiments of Modernism influenced by the Bauhaus, conceiving alternative playful, colourful and quirky designs.