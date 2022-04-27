The Singaporean who designs spaces like a filmmaker through his unconventional studio

“We spent hours interviewing the people who had worked in the service centre and asked them how they wanted to serve their customers. We took time to interview customers as well. I felt like I was filming a documentary as I was trying to understand motivations and emotions,” he recalled.

“We tried to capture the essence of what Singapore Airlines is when it comes to customer service.”

This thorough prep work led to the groundbreaking service centre, where an atmosphere of wellness is fostered to counter the sometimes stressful process of being in a crowded waiting room. For example, the counters were designed so that customers and staff would feel like they are seated together at a table, instead of being separated by a glass partition.

The concept was so well received that Yuktasevi went on to design Singapore Airlines’ SilverKris Lounges around the world, including those in Bangkok, Brisbane and Taipei.

This unique and holistic perspective in designing solutions that combine design thinking and a personalised process of interviews, prototyping and workshops has since become a hallmark of Yuktasevi’s work.

Formerly the director of experience design at influential design firm ONG&ONG, he went on to launch his own design firm Parable Studio in 2016, where he has designed for clients across a wide range of industries, including Patina Maldives, Janice Wong, Grain Traders and Sunday Bedding.