The Singaporean co-founder of Glints who started a podcast to help tech folks achieve a balanced family life

Looi shared: “There’s an expectation that you have to learn and to keep up with changes, and a lot of this actually happens outside of your work. Secondly, tech especially has the culture of ‘do what you love’, that you must love your job and show up, which makes it hard if you need to leave early to tend to things. People will think you’re less committed to the company.”

On his part, Looi discovered that he, too, had gender bias even though he wanted to be a hands-on father.

When his daughter was born, his in-laws would come over to their place to take care of his daughter from 9am to 5pm. After that, if he still had work to finish, he’d hand the daughter to his wife, who works for a media-buying platform.

He recalled: “One day, after eight to nine months, it struck me that I was sending the message that my work was more important than hers, and that she should be the one taking care of our daughter.”

Looi started re-thinking how to manage his time better and to encourage other parents like himself, who are technology leaders, start-up founders and investors, how to balance their career ambitions with family aspirations.

One of the solutions he discovered was changing the way he usually consumes information. “I usually read more than I listen, but I realised that a podcast is a really good way to take in information when I’m on the move. It’s something you can do while driving your kids to school or doing household chores,” he said.