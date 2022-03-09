Spotted at Paris Fashion Week: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jennie, Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon

It was a star-studded affair at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week with a slew of A-list celebrities in attendance. This included the presence of Korean mega stars Jisoo and Jennie of Blackpink, while Jung Ho-yeon of Squid Game fame walked the runway.

The fashion was just as worthy of attention. At Dior, futuristic aesthetics were fused with classic styles. Hermes struck a balance between sensuality and practicality. Louis Vuitton drew inspiration from adolescence, while Chanel staged an ode to its iconic tweed.

Here are the highlights.