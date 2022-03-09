Spotted at Paris Fashion Week: Blackpink's Jisoo and Jennie, Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon
K-pop stars Jisoo and Jennie sat front row at the Dior and Chanel shows, while model and actress Jung Ho-yeon opened the Louis Vuitton presentation.
It was a star-studded affair at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week with a slew of A-list celebrities in attendance. This included the presence of Korean mega stars Jisoo and Jennie of Blackpink, while Jung Ho-yeon of Squid Game fame walked the runway.
The fashion was just as worthy of attention. At Dior, futuristic aesthetics were fused with classic styles. Hermes struck a balance between sensuality and practicality. Louis Vuitton drew inspiration from adolescence, while Chanel staged an ode to its iconic tweed.
Here are the highlights.
DIOR
Dior’s runway presentation kicked off with a model dressed in a glow-in-the-dark bodysuit, hinting that this was possibly one of Maria Grazia Churi’s boldest collections yet. Classic Dior icons were reinvented with a futuristic, high-tech twist.
The iconic Bar jacket was reimagined with an inbuilt heating device developed by Italian start-up D-Air Lab. A black lace dress came with shoulder pads. Ball gowns were paired with motorcycle gloves. Accentuating the waist, corsets were worn on the outside.
Taking it all in was Blackpink’s Jisoo, who arrived at the show in a yellow plaid school girl-inspired dress, accessorised with black stiletto heels and a mini Lady Dior handbag.
HERMES
A stark contrast to the bright and sunny colour palette of the house’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Hermes’ showcase for Fall focused on a more subdued colour palette of black, brown, white, olive and cool blue.
Striking a balance between sensuality and practicality, there were long-sleeved bodysuits, short shorts paired with thigh-high boots, sheer dresses that bared some skin (but not too much), and printed skirts with side slits.
Also spotted were several new handbags. The Kelly was given a twist, its hardware askew. A Kelly Danse lookalike also made its debut, featuring a non-detachable shoulder strap worn crossbody across the chest.
LOUIS VUITTON
In a show opened by Squid Game actress Jung Ho-yeon, Louis Vuitton’s collection drew inspiration from young adulthood, characterised by oversized outerwear, wide-legged trousers and relaxed silhouettes.
Polo shirts were worn over evening dresses, shirts were accessorised with vintage ties, sequined pinafore dresses were paired with knee-high boots. Adopting a quintessential teenage style, sweaters were tied at the waist.
CHANEL
Chanel brought Paris Fashion Week to a close with a wearable collection dedicated to its iconic tweed. Alongside earthy tones, patches of bright colours – including pink, turquoise and purple – were woven into the line-up.
Looks included the house’s signature skirt suits, sequined minidresses, oversized jackets and belted leather dresses. These were paired with rubber boots stamped with the double-C logo, or black kitten-heel slingbacks worn with thigh-high socks.
In attendance was none other than Blackpink’s Jennie. The K-pop star and Chanel ambassador wore an all-black, school girl-inspired ensemble. A velour puffer jacket was worn over a black tweed tube top with matching shorts. The look was topped off with layered necklaces, platform sandals and white lace ankle socks.