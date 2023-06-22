Patek Philippe’s president Thierry Stern: ‘If I do not evolve, then I should retire’

Speaking of adding your own DNA, what do you think your sons, who are now getting involved in the business, would bring to Patek in the future?

My sons would have to figure that out and still stick to tradition. Maybe in the future, we’ll see more traditional cases but I will not tell you what they are.

When it comes to collecting watches, what do you think collectors in Asia are looking for these days?

The limited editions, for sure. Everyone dreams of owning one of the limited editions. A lot of people are still dreaming of the Nautilus, the Aquanaut. The new Calatravas are also in demand. The new Ref 5271 chronographs with bezels set with rubies, sapphires. Those are rare, and not everybody will own them but it’s part of our strategy and what is possible for us. I cannot produce more than that.

The demand for watches has been skyrocketing since the pandemic. From your observation, is it stabilising now or is demand still high?

The demand is still very high [for Patek] and it's amazing there is still demand on every model – we are really strong on every reference. Yet that sometimes can be a problem. When it was only the Nautilus, we could handle it but now everything is on demand. It is very impressive how people are willing to buy a Patek Phillipe watch but I don't increase my quantity. The only thing we did was to reduce the number of point of sales worldwide, because we needed to have pieces to sell in the store. It was terrible for the retailers because they've invested and they have rent to pay with zero watches [to sell]. We didn't have a choice. We could not increase production so we had to decrease the number of point of sales so that the ones that remained at least have a little bit more pieces.