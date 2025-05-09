How these 2 New Yorkers turned their interior business in Hong Kong into a flourishing e-commerce and retail store

Permanent Resident is the brainchild of Lucia Tait Tolani and Cinda McClelland Reynolds. It started as an e-commerce platform for artisan-made furniture, artful objects and eclectic home decorations, before the duo opened their store in 2024, a feat they managed in six weeks.

Located on the second floor of Tai Kwun, the store is beautifully styled with artisanal rugs, rattan bar carts, colourful homewares, and mother-of-pearl serving bowls as well as vintage ceramics from Hong Kong and antique tableware sourced from across Europe. At the heart of the store is a beautiful handmade rattan mahjong table along with matching foldable chairs with cushions in vibrant ikat prints. The cosy space also gathers the community – my first visit to Permanent Resident was a mahjong workshop.

“The name Permanent Resident is a play on our right of abode in Hong Kong, but we hope that pieces from our catalogue become forever fixtures in our clients’ homes. We are a small company with a high-touch approach that sets us apart,” Tolani explained.