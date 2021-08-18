Meet the Indonesian entrepreneur behind Bali’s Potato Head resort

Fast forward a decade and the beach club has now expanded to become what its founder has termed a “creative village”. Now known as Desa Potato Head (“desa” means village in Indonesian), the area comprises two hotels alongside the beach club – the all-suite Katamama and the 168-key Potato Head Studios.

The man behind it all is none other than 39-year-old Jakarta-born, Singapore-based entrepreneur Ronald Akili. Akili, who relocated to Singapore in 2020, is the third son of Indonesian tycoon Rudy Akili, who established Smailing Tour in 1976, one of Indonesia's leading travel agencies. Rudy Akili is also a prominent art collector, who founded the Akili Museum of Art in Jakarta.

“I grew up constantly travelling and when I was young, my first job was being a tour guide with my family’s business,” the younger Akili recalls. “I've always been exposed to art, architecture and design as well, as my dad was an avid art collector.”

Despite being born into a family empire, Akili harboured ambitions of striking out on his own. At the age of 13, he moved to Hawaii to pursue his education. There, he chose entrepreneurial studies as his major, knowing that one day, he would start his own venture.

“I wanted to build something meaningful, something that I would be passionate about. I couldn’t see myself working a typical office job,” he shared.