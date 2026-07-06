At 22, she took charge of The Park Hotels. Decades later, she is still shaping its future

Priya Paul talks about her late father, Surrendra Paul, the way you’d hope a daughter might, decades on – warmly, easily. “He was great fun,” she said. “He was always very involved with us, despite all his busyness. He didn’t have ups and downs – he was quite balanced in the way he saw the world, through both good and bad times.” His motto was simple: Work hard, play hard. Don’t take yourself too seriously, he told his children, unless the situation really called for it. It’s a line Priya still lives by.

From the time she was about 10, she had wanted to join the family business – the century-old Apeejay Surrendra Group, then run by her father, the chairman, and his brother, Jit Paul, with interests spanning tea, shipping and hotels. It was a decision her parents never pushed her towards. “We were always encouraged to pursue our own paths,” Priya said, “whether that meant joining the family business or forging a different career.” She studied economics at Wellesley College, graduated in 1988, then returned home, eager to work alongside her father.

At the time, the family’s hotel business comprised three properties under The Park brand. Priya was 22 and already working as marketing manager of one of them, The Park New Delhi, when tragedy struck. In April 1990, while visiting tea estates in Upper Assam, Surrendra was killed in an attack blamed on militants.

In the difficult weeks that followed, her uncle asked her mother, Shirin Paul, to take on the chairmanship of the wider group. Her sister, Priti, who had just graduated, was asked to lead the shipping division. Priya, who already knew the hotels best, was given the entire hotel portfolio. “I simply had to step up and deal with the crisis, both personally and from a business point of view. There was a vacuum that had to be filled.”