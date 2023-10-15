What it's like to live at the first-ever Raffles Residences in London’s Old War Office
Interior designer Charu Gandhi shows us what life could be like if you lived in a Raffles.
A soaring lobby with a statement chandelier, a stylish suite that marries old and new, a heritage building that’s a witness to history: This is what we’ve come to expect when we stay at a Raffles Hotel, be it in Singapore or Siem Reap.
Many of us have a fantasy of checking into a luxury hotel and staying forever, and hotel branded residences have made that a reality. While there are plenty of high-end apartments to pick from, it’s rare to have an opportunity to live in a landmark building in the same calibre as the Old War Office (OWO) in London’s Whitehall — best known as Winston Churchill’s headquarters during World War II.
What do you treasure most about your time living in Singapore?
It was a very special time: I was young, impressionable, and starting to formalise my interest and passion for architecture. The aesthetic and confluence of different cultures left a strong impression on me.
I remember visiting Raffles Hotel with my parents when I was a young girl, where we would take tea on the veranda. This connection has stayed with me so much that when the opportunity to design a show apartment for the new The OWO Residences by Raffles came about, I jumped at it. The link with my time in Asia is evident in some of the smaller details and design references throughout the apartment such as the pressed flowers and intricate paisley fabrics.
How did your collaboration with The OWO Residences by Raffles come about?
I would like to think the opportunity arose as a result of the quality of our work and our growing reputation as leaders in the field of luxury residence design. It was an honour to be asked to work on this project and play a part in the reimagining of such a special piece of history.
We paid homage to the original Raffles subtly but were most conscious of the brief to create a sophisticated London residence for the prospective owner. The finished project encapsulates Elicyon's design style and philosophy by seamlessly blending historical references with modern luxury. The integration of old and new elements and the use of art throughout help to tell a story, which are all hallmarks of Elicyon's approach.
What were your first impressions when you saw the inside of The OWO and which particular details did you want to highlight in your design?
Walking into The OWO, one cannot fail to be impressed – not only by the architecture and its scale, but the legacy and the stories the building holds within it. There are so many interesting rooms carved out throughout the building. This rich heritage had to inform the design for the apartment.
In keeping with the stature of The OWO, we ensured the apartment mirrored the grand proportions of the building whilst curating a striking blend of past and present that would lend a collected feel to the space. We incorporated beautiful bespoke pieces by English craftspeople, such as the Alfred Newall dining table and cabinets in the dining area made from stunning English oak, and the hand marbled paper lampshades on the chandelier in the master bedroom, all referencing traditional English craft.
All the designers involved have latched on to the idea of The OWO’s past as a wartime building. How did you express this in the interiors?
The building holds so many fascinating stories. Early on, our research led us to discover that it was at The OWO that a covert messaging system was devised relying on rolled-up paper telegraphs transported via a network of pipes throughout the building. We honoured this connection by artfully incorporating references to paper throughout the apartment including prints, pressed flowers and other artworks.
Elsewhere there are nods to Winston Churchill, perhaps The OWO’s most famous inhabitant. We included a small ashtray that is disguised as a series of silver petals in the flower. Other playful references include a small lion, a play on Winston’s middle name which was Leonardo.
Merging Eastern and Western design elements can be tricky at times. How did you ensure a harmonious mix?
When it comes to bringing cultures together in our work, we do not adopt a singular approach but favour a bespoke and highly personalised direction. For The OWO, we included references to Asia throughout the design, contributing to the apartment's depth and uniqueness. This can be seen in the delicate botanical prints on the walls, paisley cushions and an oversized wall-hung paper fan in the second bedroom. These serve as a focal point and reference the connection with Asia and the Raffles brand. These subtle nods to the Far East add layers of cultural inspiration to the interior, elevating the overall aesthetic and creating an atmosphere of cosmopolitan elegance.
Your studio is known for its elegant and art-filled interiors. Can you share specific ways you applied this here?
I love to incorporate art into a project as it not only enhances a space, but also tells a story of the home and its owners. Within The OWO apartment, art plays a significant role and can be seen throughout from pressed floral prints and paintings to three dimensional ceramics, heritage plaster works and objets d’art.
Perhaps another defining feature of our work is evident here in the selection of furnishings. We often favour the inclusion of antique pieces for their power to evoke a sense of timelessness and history. In other instances, we have reupholstered and restored antique pieces to reflect a more modern style. For example, the beautiful Venetian secrétaire in the master bedroom has been stripped back to its natural wood and treated with a lime finish, giving a more contemporary look to what is otherwise quite a traditional piece.
Lastly, tell us what design trend you’re excited about and your studio’s future plans.
The continued celebration and protection of craft and provenance is very important to me and something we uphold as a team in all our work. Similarly, whilst it may be considered more of a trend, the tenets of so called “quiet luxury” resonate very naturally with what we do as a studio.
Ultimately our purpose is to provide a boutique and tailored service for our clients In the UK and around the world. We are very excited to continue to do more projects in Hong Kong and Dubai, while also expanding our portfolio in New York, Miami and the South of France.