What it's like to live at the first-ever Raffles Residences in London’s Old War Office

How did your collaboration with The OWO Residences by Raffles come about?

I would like to think the opportunity arose as a result of the quality of our work and our growing reputation as leaders in the field of luxury residence design. It was an honour to be asked to work on this project and play a part in the reimagining of such a special piece of history.

We paid homage to the original Raffles subtly but were most conscious of the brief to create a sophisticated London residence for the prospective owner. The finished project encapsulates Elicyon's design style and philosophy by seamlessly blending historical references with modern luxury. The integration of old and new elements and the use of art throughout help to tell a story, which are all hallmarks of Elicyon's approach.

What were your first impressions when you saw the inside of The OWO and which particular details did you want to highlight in your design?

Walking into The OWO, one cannot fail to be impressed – not only by the architecture and its scale, but the legacy and the stories the building holds within it. There are so many interesting rooms carved out throughout the building. This rich heritage had to inform the design for the apartment.

In keeping with the stature of The OWO, we ensured the apartment mirrored the grand proportions of the building whilst curating a striking blend of past and present that would lend a collected feel to the space. We incorporated beautiful bespoke pieces by English craftspeople, such as the Alfred Newall dining table and cabinets in the dining area made from stunning English oak, and the hand marbled paper lampshades on the chandelier in the master bedroom, all referencing traditional English craft.