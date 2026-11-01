Vintage watches, coffee and cake: Meet the couple behind Singapore’s Reference Room

The more watches he bought – and sold to fund his next purchase – the more friends he made within the watch-collecting community. “Meeting people is kind of a natural process as you acquire… You start to build connections organically,” he said.

As Chen bought and sold more watches, he began making friends within the watch-collecting community. Initially, it wasn’t about making a profit. “I had a limited amount of money, but I wanted to experience different watches, so I had to offload them. So naturally, I needed to sell some pieces to buy new ones,” he explained.

Those early experiences laid the foundation for his Instagram business. In 2023, he launched Rafflesia Vintage, named after the flower associated with Sir Stamford Raffles. He rebranded it as Reference Room in 2026, realising that the original name was not particularly suited to a cafe.

Today, Chen limits his personal collection to around 10 watches, including dress watches, pieces with unusual shapes or colourful dials, and, of course, his beloved Piagets.

For the business, Chen focuses on vintage and neo-vintage watches dating from the 1970s to the early 2000s. The collection includes familiar names such as Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Patek Philippe and Rolex.

Most watches are priced between S$5,000 and S$35,000, with many falling within the S$10,000 to S$15,000 range.

At any given time, around 50 watches are available in the store, sourced from collectors and other dealers. Some are in remarkably good condition, appearing almost untouched by time. It is a reflection of the relationships Chen has built with collectors, including some original owners.

Chen picks four watches from his collection that he believes deserve a closer look.

Cartier Tank a Vis Dual Time – S$32,000