Meet Reif Othman, the Michelin-awarded Singaporean chef who made it big in Dubai

Food has always been at the heart of Reif Othman’s life. The Singaporean chef grew up watching his mother run a nasi padang stall, and every Sunday, “she dragged me to the wet market”, he recalled fondly.

“That’s how I fell in love with food. My mum would buy a simple mackerel and when we got home, it would become two completely different meals. For lunch, we would have a fried version, and for dinner, it would be transformed into something else entirely,” said Reif, eyes twinkling at the memory.

In his schooling years, Reif helped out at his mother’s stall, tending to customers and plating dishes. What left the deepest impression was his mum’s speed and skill: “She could churn out 36 dishes within three hours and with just two burners. That’s crazy!” he quipped. Something else caught his attention – the lively atmosphere, where the ladies chatted happily with each other, not a grumpy face in sight.

These early experiences with food became the catalyst for his career. Moving to Dubai in 2005, Reif worked in some of the city’s top kitchens, including Burj Al Arab’s Al Mahara and acclaimed fine dining restaurant Zuma. He later made his mark on the city's culinary scene by starting his own ventures, debuting concepts such as Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, a premium casual eatery that has earned a spot in the prestigious Michelin Guide.

This September, Reif's journey comes full circle as he brings the cult-favourite concept to Singapore for the first time. Hosted as a month-long pop-up at Conrad Singapore Marina Bay, the event offers guests the opportunity to savour his unconventional take on Japanese cuisine.