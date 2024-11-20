Meet the alchemist behind Reka:Bar, Malaysia's most Innovative cocktail laboratory

In a nondescript building tucked away in Kuala Lumpur's affluent Damansara Heights neighbourhood, Nick Choo is redefining the boundaries of mixology. His establishment, Reka:Bar, recently recognised as one of Asia's 50 Best Bars, looks more like a laboratory from a science fiction film than a traditional cocktail lounge. But that’s precisely the point.

“If I were to encapsulate the inspiration for Reka:Bar in a word, it would be ‘journey’,” said Choo, seated in his establishment's futuristic interior that evokes what he calls a “spaceship cantina.” The genesis of this innovative concept came during an unlikely confluence of circumstances: the depths of the pandemic and a period when Choo was bedbound from an injury. “Perhaps almost naturally, I conceived with the team a place where we could take guests on an adventure of the senses,” he reflected.

The name “Reka” itself embodies this spirit of exploration. Derived from the Malay word for “create” and serving as an abbreviated nod to the Greek “Eureka”, it captures both the creative process and the joy of discovery that defines the establishment’s ethos. This duality is evident in every aspect of the bar’s operations, where scientific precision meets artistic expression.